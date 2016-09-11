Police: Ohio mom hands off baby before fleeing from police

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say a woman with suspected heroin in her purse crashed her car and then handed her 1-year-old son to a bystander before running from officers.

The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2ceVz0v ) 20-year-old Savanha Cofield was arrested Thursday. She pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court to resisting arrest, child endangerment, obstructing official business and falsification charges. She was assigned a public defender and released on bond.

A county children’s services agency has taken custody of the infant.

Warren police say that after finding a crashed car Thursday they tried to question a woman walking away with a baby in her arms. Police say she gave officers a false name, gave her son to a bystander and tried to flee.

It’s unclear whether Cofield knew the bystander.

