VP candidate Kaine to make campaign stop in southwest Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine will make a campaign stop at a Dayton high school next week.

The U.S. senator from Virginia is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Monday at Stivers High School. The event is open to the public.

According to campaign officials, Kaine will discuss what’s at stake in the upcoming election and ask people to sign up to vote before Ohio’s Oct. 11 registration deadline so they can support the Hillary Clinton-Kaine ticket.

Officials say Kaine will ask young people to get involved in a campaign that’s laid out plans for free college tuition.

Clinton and Kaine made a campaign stop in Cleveland on Labor Day. Ohio is considered a key battleground state in the November presidential election.