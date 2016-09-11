Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:00 AM City of Akron and Launch League host ‘Hack N Akron’ – City of Akron and Launch League host ‘Hack N Akron’, also known as hackathon, designed to ‘challenged the city, its citizens and corporations to collaborate, build and present real-world solutions in 12 hours’

Location: Wastebits, 365 Water Street, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Annie McFadden Deputy Chief of Staff [email protected] 1 330 861 6549

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:00 AM UT Military Service Center and Harley-Davidson host ‘Veterans Matter Ride’ – University of Toledo Military Service Center and Harley-Davidson host the first ‘Veterans Matter Ride’ to help house homeless veterans as part of the University’s ‘Hero Appreciation Day’ and football game

Location: Savage Arena, 2025 N Douglas Road, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Long University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2077

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 8:30 AM Dayton Police Department and Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association host crime prevention conference

Location: Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Cara Zinski-Neace Dayton Police Information Specialist 1 937 333 1201

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown hosts ‘Women’s Leadership Summit: Beating the Odds’ – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown hosts second annual ‘Women’s Leadership Summit: Beating the Odds’, with several community partners. The conference is a one-day program aimed at helping women overcome challenges in their personal and professional lives. Speakers include Pulitzer Prize Winner Connie Schultz, NASA Glenn Research Center Astronaut and Director Dr. Janet Kavandi, Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson, and Alegria Technologies President and CEO Dr. Penny R. Smith

Location: Global Center for Health Innovation, 1 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Blendon Community Fellowship Church, 4481 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur attends 9/11 First Responders Last Call Memorial celebration ceremony – 9/11 First Responders Last Call Memorial, which includes a beam from the World Trade Center, dedicated at ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough, Sylvania Police Chaplain Richard Ketterman, Sylvania Town Crier Michael Lieber, and Park President Jeff Clegg

Location: 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH Sylvania http://toledomemorialpark.com/ https://twitter.com/ToledoMemorial

Contacts: Laura Kronmann Image Focus [email protected] 1 419 265 5252

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 11:30 AM Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour Luncheon – Ohio Federation of Republican Women and Richland County Republican Women’s Club host Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour Luncheon, featuring special guest Lara Trump – daughter-in-law of Donald Trump

Location: Quality Inn, 1000 Comfort Plaza Dr, Bellville, OH http://ohfrw.com/

Contacts: Lyn Bliss OFRW [email protected]

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 3:00 PM Eric Trump – son of Donald Trump – keynotes Sportsmen’s Alliance ‘Save Our Heritage’ Rally – 20th Annual Sportsmen’s Alliance ‘Save Our Heritage’ Rally, raising awareness and funds for the Sportsmen’s Alliance to protect and advance hunting, fishing and trapping nationwide. Event features keynote speaker Eric Trump, son of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump

Location: Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sportsmensalliance.org/ https://twitter.com/sportsmensall

Contacts: Sportsmen’s Alliance [email protected] 1 614 888 4868

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 10 Sia and Leslie Jones headline ‘All Access’ abortion rights concert in Cleveland – Free ‘All Access’ music and cultural events shining a light on abortion rights staged across the U.S. by some of the nation’s leading reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations. Anchor event in Cleveland hosted by Comedy Central’s Jessica Williams, with music from Sia and Natalia Lafourcade, plus comedy from ‘Ghostbusters’ star Leslie Jones

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.AllAccess2016.com https://twitter.com/PPact

Contacts: Planned Parenthood Federation of America Media [email protected] 1 212 261 4433

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Location: Northwest Ohio’s 9/11 Memorial, Swanton, OH http://www.ang.af.mil/

Contacts: Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker Ohio ANG public affairs [email protected] 1 419 868 4072

——————–

Monday, Sep. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751

——————–

Monday, Sep. 12 Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, attending a public event in the Southwest of the state

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio