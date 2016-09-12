Dismantling of gazebo where Tamir Rice was shot set to begin

CLEVELAND (AP) — A gazebo where a 12-year-old black boy with a pellet gun was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer is expected to be dismantled beginning this week and shipped to a Chicago museum for display.

The gazebo became a makeshift memorial to Tamir (tuh-MEER’) Rice, whose 2014 death sparked Black Lives Matter protests. An attorney says Tamir’s mother wanted the gazebo to become a symbol for what happened to him.

Ex-city councilman Jay Westbrook said Monday he’s been coordinating the deconstruction with officials at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank. He says a museum official will supervise the deconstruction, scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Tamir was killed by a patrol officer within two seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near him outside a recreation center where the gazebo is located.