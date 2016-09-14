Democrat Fought, only candidate, takes Ohio special primary

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A former congressional staffer on Tuesday clinched, without opposition, the Democratic nomination to oppose former House Speaker John Boehner’s successor in his western Ohio district.

Steve Fought was the only candidate who filed to run in the special primary, but elections officials in the House district’s six counties were required by law to hold a vote. Results released after the polls closed in Butler County showed Fought winning 100 percent of the 613 votes cast in the district’s largest county, which reported very light turnout.

The elections director in Butler County, Diane Noonan, told The Associated Press that Fought had 1,429 votes with five of the six counties reporting.

Republican Warren Davidson won a June 7 special election to complete Boehner’s term in a landslide over Democrat Corey Foister, and Foister in July abruptly withdrew from the November ballot. Boehner represented the GOP-dominated district nearly 25 years before resigning last year.

The special primary cost the counties some $500,000 total. Elections officials are hoping state legislators will change Ohio law to avoid a repeat of such one-candidate special primary elections.

Fought is a former communications director and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Toledo Democrat. Davidson, a businessman and former Army Ranger, took office in Washington soon after the June special election.

Davidson and Foister won dual March primaries for the special election and November general election nominations.

Crystal Dandridge, 35, was the first to vote at her polling station in West Chester Township at 7:15, about 45 minutes after polls opened.

“It’s my civic duty,” she said, saying she comes from a family with a military background. “I like politics, and this gets my morning started.”

