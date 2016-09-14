The Latest: Unopposed Fought takes Democratic nomination

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the special Democratic primary for a U.S. House district in western Ohio (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

A former congressional staffer has clinched the Democratic nomination to challenge former House Speaker John Boehner’s (BAY’-nurz) Republican successor in his western Ohio district.

Steve Fought ran unopposed in Tuesday’s special primary in the six-county district. The largest county, Butler, posted results showing Fought receiving 613 votes or 100 percent of the votes there.

The elections director in Butler County, Diane Noonan, told The Associated Press that Fought had 1,429 votes with five of the six counties reporting.

Elections officials were required by law to hold a vote after the March primary winner abruptly withdrew.

Warren Davidson handily won a June 7 special election to complete Boehner’s term and will seek a full term in November in the GOP-dominated district.

___

8:45 a.m.

An elections official says turnout is “very slow” in the special Democratic primary in former House Speaker John Boehner’s (BAY’-nurz) western Ohio district in which there is only one candidate.

Butler County Elections Director Diane Noonan says some polling stations had no voters at all in the first two-plus hours of voting on Tuesday morning.

Former congressional staffer Steve Fought is running unopposed, but elections officials in the 8th District’s six counties were required by law to hold a vote. Republican Warren Davidson easily won a June 7 special election to complete Boehner’s term over Democrat Corey Foister. Foister abruptly withdrew from the November ballot in July.

Thirty-five-year-old Crystal Dandridge was the first voter at Endeavor Elementary in West Chester Township. She said she wanted to exercise her civic duty.

___

6:30 a.m.

Democrats in former House Speaker John Boehner’s (BAY’-nurz) Ohio district can cast their votes for the party’s nominee to oppose his Republican successor, but the result is a foregone conclusion.

Former congressional staffer Steve Fought is running unopposed in Tuesday’s special primary, but elections officials in the district’s six counties were required by law to hold a vote. Republican Warren Davidson easily won a June 7 special election to complete Boehner’s term over Democrat Corey Foister, and Foister in July abruptly withdrew from the November ballot.

A very light turnout is expected in the GOP-dominated district.

Early voting ballots presumably have already clinched Fought’s nomination, but elections officials will follow the usual procedures and release the results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. EDT.