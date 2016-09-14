Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Southwest Airline aircraft flying from Columbus, Ohio to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

In a statement, a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman says the pilot declared an emergency Tuesday and the flight was diverted to “investigate potential smoke in the cockpit.”

The spokeswoman says protocol was followed and emergency vehicles met the aircraft upon its arrival, and there were no injuries. She said 112 passengers and five crew members continued on to Denver on a different aircraft.

The original aircraft will remain out of service pending a review by Southwest maintenance teams.