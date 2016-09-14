Ohio boy seen in car with passed-out adults gets new home

LISBON, Ohio (AP) — A 4-year-old Ohio boy pictured in police photos in the back seat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped over from a drug overdose is moving in with other relatives.

Columbiana County Juvenile Court administrator Dane Walton tells The Associated Press that the boy’s great uncle and great aunt in South Carolina petitioned the court for custody, which was granted Monday by a judge.

Walton says the grandmother, Rhonda Pasek, was granted custody of the boy six weeks ago. Walton says the judge’s report shows that at the time there was “no evidence brought forward” of any drug issues with Pasek.

Pasek is being held on a child endangerment charge. Her boyfriend, James Acord, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.