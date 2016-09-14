Jailed Ohio kidnapping suspect points police to 3rd body

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman reported being held captive, leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect, a murder confession and the discovery of three bodies in two Ohio counties.

The Mansfield News Journal says police went to an Ashland home after the woman called authorities Tuesday. They found the remains of two people at the supposedly vacant property.

The suspect, 40-year-old Shawn Grate, remained jailed Wednesday on an abduction charge. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Richland County’s prosecutor tells the News Journal that Grate admitted he had killed a woman in June at a different property near Mansfield. On Tuesday, investigators checked it and found a body in a wooded ravine behind that house, which was destroyed by fire.

Authorities are working to identify the remains.