OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

07-09-16-17-35-45, Kicker: 3-2-5-8-9-1

(seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-five; Kicker: three, two, five, eight, nine, one)

Estimated jackpot: $133 million

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

9-3-6-5

(nine, three, six, five)

6-8-8-7

(six, eight, eight, seven)

8-3-6-9-2

(eight, three, six, nine, two)

4-9-4-1-4

(four, nine, four, one, four)

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

04-05-09-11-31

(four, five, nine, eleven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000