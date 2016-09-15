Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 15.

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 – Saturday, Sep. 17 8:00 AM Federal Bar Association Annual Meeting and Convention – Federal Bar Association Annual Meeting and Convention. Speakers include Facebook Vice President and Deputy General for Worldwide Litigation Paul Grewal (15 Sep), Department of Justice Cybercrime Lab Director Ovie Carroll (16 Sep), and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (17 Sep)

Location: Westin Cleveland Downtown, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.fedbar.org https://twitter.com/federal_bar #FBACon16

Contacts: Kate Faenza Federal Bar Association [email protected] 1 571 481 9105

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM 2016 Entertainment Law Forum – Greater Cleveland Film Commission and Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association host 2016 Entertainment Law Forum

Location: CMBA Conference Center, One Cleveland Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandfilm.com/ https://twitter.com/Cleveland_Film

Contacts: John Luteran Greater Cleveland Film Commission [email protected] 1 216 344 7407

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on health insurance markets – Hearing on ‘The State of Health Insurance Markets’, with testimony from Ohio Lieutenant Governor and Department of Insurance Director Mary Taylor; Wisconsin Deputy Commissioner of Insurance J.P. Wieske; Iowa Insurance Division Commissioner Nick Gerhart; and Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler

Location: Rm 342, Dirksen Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC http://hsgac.senate.gov/ https://twitter.com/SenateHSGAC

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security 1 202 224 2627

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 12:05 PM Chelsea Clinton campaigns for mother Hillary in Ohio – Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Ohio, to ‘lay out the stakes of November’s election for millennial voters and emphasize her mom’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans, to ensure young parents can have access to high-quality, affordable child care, and to boost youth employment’ at organizing events at Sinclair Community College Conference Center, Corner of W 3rd St. and S Perry St, Dayton (12:05 PM EDT) and 16 Westerville Dr, Westerville (3:00 PM EDT)

Location: Dayton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 11:15 AM (Dayton) and 2:30 PM (Westerville)

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 6:30 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley hosts screening of ‘American DREAMers’ – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosts screening of ‘American DREAMers’, as part of Dayton Human Relations Council and University of Dayton film series on the Latino American experience

Location: Roesch Library Collab, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Erica Fields Human Relations Council 1 937 333 1403

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 7:00 PM Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor delivers keynote remarks at Miami University Mental Health Forum

Location: Armstrong Student Center-Wilks Theatre, 550 East Spring Street, Oxford, OH www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 7:00 PM Cuyahoga County Councilmember Dave Greenspan hosts town hall meeting – Cuyahoga County Councilmember Dave Greenspan hosts town hall meeting featuring Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost

Location: Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Road, Rocky River, OH http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: Dave Greenspan Dave Greenspan for Ohio [email protected] 1 440 835 3820

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 – Friday, Sep. 16 C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus stops at Otterbein University – C-SPAN Campaign 2016 Bus stops at Otterbein University as part of its Road to the White House Tour * The 45-foot customized bus with an interactive media presentation center travels the country, introducing students and educators to C-SPAN’s programs and resources and foster informed discussion of government and public affairs

Location: 1 S Grove St, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 Huntington Bancshares: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 KeyCorp: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 The Wendy’s Company: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 Greif Inc: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press [email protected] 1 740 657 6516

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 15 University of Toledo hosts event to promote sexual assault awareness on campus – University of Toledo hosts fourth annual Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) Day, serving as a grassroots campaign to bring about awareness of sexual assault nationwide

Location: Centennial Mall, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 – Sunday, Sep. 18 ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ in Cincinnati – Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, billed as ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ and coinciding with the Bavarian beer festival in Munich, Germany. Highlights include the annual World’s Largest Chicken Dance, led by the festival Grand Marshal

Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest [email protected] 1 513 579 3194

——————–

Friday, Sep. 16 90sFest comes to Ohio – 90sFest, 90s-themed pop culture festival hosted by actor and comedian Pauly Shore continues North American tour, featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sisqo, Sister Hazel and Vertical Horizon

Location: Columbus Commons, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.90sfest.com/ https://twitter.com/90sfest #90sfest

Contacts: 90sFEST [email protected] 917 312 0694 Jesse Parker Stowell Parker|Phoenix Public Relations [email protected] 1 512 344 9341

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Sunday, Sep. 18 First Couple and Hillary Clinton at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner – Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 46th Annual Legislative Conference, themed ‘Defining the Moment – Building the Movement’. Day four includes Phoenix Awards Dinner (6:00 PM EDT), including seventh and final keynote from President Barack Obama (with First Lady Michelle Obama attending), while awardees include Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (inaugural Trailblazer Award), Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel (first ever Congressional Black Caucus Founder’s Award), Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge (Barbara Jordan Award), Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert Smith (CBCF Chair’s Award), and Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church (Congressional Black Caucus Chair’s Award). Trevor Noah and Sanaa Lathan co-emcee

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC http://www.cbcfinc.org/ https://twitter.com/CBCFInc #CBCFALC16

Contacts: CBCF media [email protected] 1 202 263 2800

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio