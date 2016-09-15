Officials: Student hit by school bus near high school, dies

NORTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old high school student was hit by a school bus and killed in a Cleveland suburb.

District officials say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Norton High School.

Police say the student had fallen off of a skateboard moments before being hit. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the student dead at the scene from severe head trauma.

The student hasn’t been publicly identified.

The accident remains under investigation.

Officials say city schools will open normally on Thursday and Friday. Counselors will be available on Thursday.