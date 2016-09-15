Boy, 13, fatally shot by police after pulling out BB gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio responding to a report of an armed robbery shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who they say pulled a gun from his waistband that was later determined to be a BB gun.

It happened Wednesday night in Columbus.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the victim told them that a group of males had approached him and demanded money. One of them reportedly had a gun.

Police say the officers saw three males matching the descriptions of the suspects and tried to speak with them, when two of them ran off. The officers followed them to an alley when police say a suspect pulled a gun from his waistband, and an officer shot him.

The suspect, later identified as Tyree King, was taken to a hospital, where he ldied.