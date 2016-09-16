Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Sep. 16.

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Actor Richard Schiff campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor Richard Schiff, who played White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler in ‘The West Wing’, campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he discusses the campaign’s nationwide effort to register or commit to vote three million Americans ahead of November. Agenda includes organizing events at 537 W Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton (10:00 AM EDT) and Schoonover Center, Ohio University, Athens (4:30 PM EDT)

Location: Athens www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Brandon Gassaway Hillary for America [email protected]

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 16 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Tim Ryan and Akron, OH, mayor announce TIGER and SAFER grant awards – Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Akron, OH, Mayor Dan Horrigan announce a $5 million TIGER grant award for the City of Akron – a public-private partnership that will enable the city to complete a significant section of the Downtown Akron Promenade. They also announce a $4,469,275 SAFER Grant award to the City of Akron Fire Department from the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program

Location: Greystone Hall, 103 S High St, Akron, OH Akron http://timryan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepTimRyan

Contacts: Pat Lowry Rep. Tim Ryan communications 1 202 225 5261

Friday, Sep. 16 8:00 AM Hamilton County Commissioner Debate – Hamilton County Commissioner Debate, hosted by Western Economic Council Board of Directors. Participants include Commissioner Dennis Deters, Ohio state Rep. Denise Driehaus, Commissioner Todd Portune and Trustee Andrew Pappas

Location: Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://westerneconomiccouncil.com/

Contacts: Michael Robison Western Economic Council [email protected]

Friday, Sep. 16 9:00 AM Hillary Clinton speaks at Black Women’s Agenda Annual Symposium – Black Women’s Agenda Annual Symposium and Awards Luncheon, honoring Rep. Joyce Beatty (President’s Award), New York First Lady Chirlane McCray (Health Award), Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks (Education Award), Siebert Chairwoman and CEO Suzanne Shank (Economic & Business Award), and University of Maryland-Baltimore County student Gloria Gary Walker (Bright Future Award). Speakers include 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Location: Renaissance Washington DC Hotel, Washington, DC bwa-inc.org https://twitter.com/BWA3 #BWA39

Contacts: Tenley Hawkins Black Women’s Agenda [email protected] 1 914 841 9717 Robyn Addison Black Women’s Agenda [email protected] 1 202 730 2637

Workshop: 9-11:00 a.m. (Renaissance Ballroom West – Suggested Arrival Time: 7:30 a.m.), Photo Opportunity: 11:00 a.m. (Congressional Ballroom), Awards Luncheon: 12:00 (Grand Ballroom)

Friday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Center of Science and Industry make ‘special’ announcement

Location: 333 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cosi.org/ https://twitter.com/COSI

Contacts: Jaclyn Reynolds COSI Communications [email protected] 1 614 629 3114

Friday, Sep. 16 10:20 AM President Obama discusses Trans-Pacific Partnership with business, govt, and national security leaders – President Barack Obama meets business, govt, and national security leaders at the White House to discuss ‘how the Trans-Pacific Partnership can benefit American workers and businesses and further our national security’, with attendees including former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, IBM CEO, President, and Chairwoman Ginni Rometty, and Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Dean (and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander) Adm. (Ret.) James Stavridis

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC http://www.whitehouse.gov/president https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press 1 202 456 2580

Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 10:00AM – Brady Press Briefing Room)

Friday, Sep. 16 11:00 AM UT hosts naturalization ceremony to celebrate Constitution Day – University of Toledo hosts naturalization ceremony to celebrate Constitution Day. Ceremony features remarks from UT President Sharon L. Gaber, with Student Bar Association President Kayleigh Burden conducting the opening of the court

Location: Law Center McQuade Law Auditorium, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410

Friday, Sep. 16 12:30 PM University of Dayton hosts ‘Blue Mass’ to honor the University’s first responders

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

Friday, Sep. 16 12:30 PM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting

Location: illiam Green Building, 30 West Spring Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090

Friday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM Roye Kidd Stadium field dedication – Roye Kidd Stadium field dedication with Cleveland Browns, Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, Cleveland Metropolitan School Chief Operating Officer Patrick Zohn, Chief of Regional Development for the City of Cleveland Chief Edward W. Rybka, Cleveland Muny Football League Director Jason Dunn, Cleveland Muny Football League President Joe Reccord, and James Richards, on behalf of City of Cleveland Councilman Terrell Pruitt

Location: John F. Kennedy High School, 17100 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns

Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175

Friday, Sep. 16 5:30 PM Hillary Clinton volunteers and Ohio Democrats open coordinated campaign office

Location: 859 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington, OH www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Friday, Sep. 16 – Sunday, Sep. 18 ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ in Cincinnati – Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, billed as ‘North America’s largest Oktoberfest’ and coinciding with the Bavarian beer festival in Munich, Germany. Highlights include the annual World’s Largest Chicken Dance, led by the festival Grand Marshals, FC Cincinnati general manager Jeff Berding, head coach John Harkes and team

Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest [email protected] 1 513 579 3194

Friday, Sep. 16 90sFest comes to Ohio – 90sFest, 90s-themed pop culture festival hosted by actor and comedian Pauly Shore continues North American tour, featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sisqo, Sister Hazel and Vertical Horizon

Location: Columbus Commons, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.90sfest.com/ https://twitter.com/90sfest #90sfest

Contacts: 90sFEST [email protected] 917 312 0694 Jesse Parker Stowell Parker|Phoenix Public Relations [email protected] 1 512 344 9341

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 17 7:00 AM Annual September Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup along Great Lakes coastal areas – Annual September Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup along the beaches and shorelines of Great Lakes coastal areas in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Volunteers participate in beach and shoreline cleanups to remove trash and collect data on their findings * The event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup

Location: TBD http://www.greatlakes.org/ https://twitter.com/A4GL

Contacts: Jennifer Caddick Alliance for the Great Lakes [email protected] 1 312 445 9760

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM John Lithgow campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor John Lithgow (‘3rd Rock from the Sun’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he lays out the stakes of November’s election, urge Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and ask them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Lithgow focuses on how young people can get involved in the campaign and how ‘Clinton and Kaine’s agenda would improve their lives, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans.’ Events include canvass kick-offs at 859 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington (10:00 AM EDT), and 77 East State Street, Athens (1:30 PM EDT), and a phone bank kick-off at 16 South Park Street, Mansfield (5:30 PM EDT)

Location: Athens Mansfield www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Sean Patrick Thomas campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor Sean Patrick Thomas campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, attending a canvass kick-off event to lay out the stakes of November’s election, urging Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and asking them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’

Location: 4013 E Market St, Warren, OH Warren www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 17 11:00 AM ONE Vote ’16 Caravan and White House bounce house at Global Village Festival – ONE Vote ’16 Caravan and White House bounce house at Global Village Festival to engage Ohio voters on issues of extreme poverty ahead of November’s election

Location: 227 E. Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH Akron https://www.one.org/international/ https://twitter.com/onecampaign

Contacts: Juliet Vedral ONE Action [email protected]

Saturday, Sep. 17 2:45 PM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millenial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open: 1:45 PM

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Sunday, Sep. 18 First Couple and Hillary Clinton at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation awards dinner – Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 46th Annual Legislative Conference, themed ‘Defining the Moment – Building the Movement’. Day four includes Phoenix Awards Dinner (6:00 PM EDT), including seventh and final keynote from President Barack Obama (with First Lady Michelle Obama attending), while awardees include Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (inaugural Trailblazer Award), Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel (first ever Congressional Black Caucus Founder’s Award), Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge (Barbara Jordan Award), Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert Smith (CBCF Chair’s Award), and Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church (Congressional Black Caucus Chair’s Award). Trevor Noah and Sanaa Lathan co-emcee

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC http://www.cbcfinc.org/ https://twitter.com/CBCFInc #CBCFALC16

Contacts: CBCF media [email protected] 1 202 263 2800

Saturday, Sep. 17 Bernie Sanders campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Independent Sen. (and former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate) Bernie Sanders campaigns for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he emphasizes Clinton’s ‘plans to support millennials, including making free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans, protecting access to health care for young Americans, reforming our immigration system and supporting DREAMers and their families, raising the minimum wage and protecting our climate’ and urges Ohioans to register to vote at events in the Canton, Kent and Akron areas

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected] Aaron Jacobs Governor of New Hampshire press office [email protected]

Doors open 2:00 PM

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 18 4:00 PM John Lithgow campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Actor John Lithgow (‘3rd Rock from the Sun’) campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, where he lays out the stakes of November’s election, urge Ohioans to register ahead of the 11 October deadline and ask them to support ‘Clinton and Tim Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.’ Lithgow focuses on how young people can get involved in the campaign and how ‘Clinton and Kaine’s agenda would improve their lives, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans’ at a canvass kick-off event

Location: 14600 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton #OHHillYes

Contacts: Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio [email protected] 1 901 337 4221

Media planning to cover these events are kindly asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Ted Strickland campaign for Hillary Clinton in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic candidate for Senate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland campaign in Ohio for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laying out the stakes of the 8 Nov election for millenial voters and emphasizing Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans

Location: , Cleveland State University, 1717 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]

Doors open 9:45 AM

Sunday, Sep. 18 10:30 AM Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony – Cleveland Browns host statue unveiling ceremony prior to home opener. Participants include Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown, Emcee and voice of the Cleveland Browns Jim Donovan, and Dee and Jimmy Haslam

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, University Hospitals Gate, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns

Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 440 824 6175

Sunday, Sep. 18 – Tuesday, Sep. 20 NAWBO Women’s Business Conference – ational Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) 2016 National Women’s Business Conference. Keynote speakers include CEO & Chief Happiness Officer of Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim; scholar, humanitarian and motivational speaker Dr. Tererai Trent, New York Lt. Governor Kathleen Hochul, and Iowa Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds

Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.nawbo.org https://twitter.com/NAWBONational

Contacts: NAWBO communications [email protected] 1 818 772 9555

