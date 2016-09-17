2nd woman’s body identified in Ohio abduction, slaying case

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a second woman whose body was found in Ohio after a 911 call from a home where another woman said she was being held captive.

The Ashland County prosecutor on Friday identified the second woman as 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith, of Ashland. Police found the bodies of Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley in the Ashland home where the 911 call was made Tuesday morning.

Police freed the abducted woman at the home and arrested 40-year-old Shawn Grate. Police say Grate then confessed to killing a woman in June and led them to her body in a wooded ravine in neighboring Richland County. She hasn’t been identified.

Grate is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.