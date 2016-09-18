State OKs $5.6M for 2nd phase of Buckeye Lake dam project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A panel that oversees state spending has approved $5.6 million toward the next phase of work to replace a deteriorated dam in central Ohio.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved the funding request by the state Department of Natural Resources to cover pre-construction costs for the second phase of the Buckeye Lake dam rehabilitation project.

Buckeye Lake’s 4.1-mile earthen dam is nearly 180 years old. It’s been weakened by several hundred homes, docks and other structures built into it, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concluded the dam was at risk of failing.

The upcoming work involves the construction of a new dam to replace the earthen dam, which received interim safety improvements during the first phase. Pre-construction efforts also include permit applications, public outreach and quality assurance testing.