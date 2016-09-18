Parents of boy who tried to sell toy for food plead guilty

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio boy’s parents have pleaded guilty to child endangering charges after police say an officer found the 7-year-old trying to sell a stuffed animal to buy food.

Michael and Tammi Bethel, of Franklin, entered pleas Friday. They’re scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.

Tammi Bethel’s attorney says she’s accepting responsibility and taking steps to get back her children, who were placed with other relatives.

A message seeking comment was left for Michael Bethel’s attorney.

Franklin police say Officer Steve Dunham found the boy in front of a drug store last month. The boy told Dunham he hadn’t eaten for days, so the officer took him to a restaurant.

Police say other officers went to the home and found four older boys living amid garbage and cat urine.