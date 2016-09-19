College credit program costing Ohio school districts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A statewide program in Ohio that offers free college credit to middle- and high-schoolers may save parents and students money, but taxpayers in school districts will be left with the tab.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cAqBl0 ) reports that the College Credit Plus program cost schools in Columbus’s South-Western City School District about $250,000 for the 2015-16 school year. That district is among several facing thousands of dollars in costs.

While the state education department pays the cost rather than the districts, it deducts the amount from each district’s per-pupil state funding.

Districts can negotiate with colleges on the price of tuition and textbooks.

School groups have said the program— allowing students to accumulate up to 30 credit hours —is too expensive, advocating for financially able parents to assume some costs.

