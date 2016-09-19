Cleveland etching plant faces $256K in fines

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal safety inspectors are recommending that a Cleveland etching company face $256,000 in penalties for safety and health violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration posted an imminent danger notice at A-Brite Plating in April after learning a 40-year-old machine operator without protective gear received third-degree chemical burns to his foot after falling into an acid-etching tank heated to 170 degrees.

Inspectors allege workers were found climbing on top of the same tank during a subsequent inspection Sept. 9, leading to citations of one willful and eight serious safety and health violations.

A-Brite parent company, Ontario, Canada-based Plasman Group, says it disagrees with OSHA’s characterization of events. A spokeswoman says the company makes safety a priority and has been in the process of conducting its own investigation.