Ohio officials promote ways to prevent falls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities are urging residents to help raise awareness of the risks of falling, a particular threat to the state’s increasing older population.

The state Department of Aging suggests several ways to support “10 million steps to prevent falls,” including National Fall Prevention Awareness Day on Sept. 22. They include taking a one-mile walk anytime during the month and posting a selfie to social media with hashtags #PreventFalls and #10MStepsOH.

They also urge participating in or organization “10 million steps” community events.

The department says one in three Ohioans over age 60 will fall this year and for some, the fall will cause a life-changing injury or even death.

Regular physical activity such as daily walks is a basic way to reduce falling risks.

