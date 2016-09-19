Lawyer questions release of Ohio suspect’s juvenile records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney on Monday questioned the release of the juvenile records of a 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the Ohio boy who was shot fatally by Columbus police last week.

Attorney Marcus Ross raised concerns about the “prejudicial” effect of releasing the records as he sought to waive Demetrius Braxton’s initial court appearance.

Judge Eileen Paley granted his request and set a Sept. 27 hearing. Braxton remains held without bond.

Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Braxton was interviewed then and released without charges, but he was arrested on a robbery charge Saturday afternoon near the Ohio State University campus, Columbus police said.

Ross declined further comment about his client after the court hearing Monday in Columbus.

Police have said they’re still looking for others who may have been with Braxton on the night Tyre was killed.

Witnesses reported that a group of people — one witness suggested there were seven or eight — robbed a man of $10 at gunpoint Wednesday night east of downtown Columbus. Authorities say officers investigating the report spotted several males who matched the description of the suspects and tried to talk to them.

Braxton told the newspaper that he ran away with Tyre, and police told them to get down. He said they did, but then Tyre got up and ran and was shot.

Columbus police have refused to comment on how Braxton’s recollection compares with police officers’ accounts of the situation.

Juvenile records show Braxton got probation in a case of attempted rape after a judge issued the juvenile-court equivalent of a conviction in 2011.