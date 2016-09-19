Lawyer questions release of Ohio suspect’s juvenile records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney has raised concerns about the “prejudicial” effect of releasing the juvenile records of a 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the Ohio boy who was shot fatally by Columbus police last week.

Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre (teye-REE’) King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday.

Judge Eileen Paley granted defense attorney Marcus Ross’ request to waive Braxton’s initial court appearance Monday after he raised the records issue. She set a Sept. 27 hearing.

Braxton remains held without bond.