AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Kantele Franko is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND

A man linked to the slayings of three women has confessed to killing a fourth woman who had been selling magazines door-to-door about 10 years ago, a sheriff says. By John Seewer. SENT: 400 words, photo.

COLUMBUS POLICE SHOOT TEEN

COLUMBUS — The 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Columbus police last week was struck three times, according to findings by a medical examiner hired by the teen’s family to evaluate the body. By Ann Sanner and Kantele Franko. SENT: 690 words, photos.

WITH:

— COLUMBUS POLICE SHOOT TEEN-THE LATEST.

COLUMBUS SHOOTING-SAFE CITY?

COLUMBUS — Long stuck in the shadow of sister cities Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus is Ohio’s city on the rise. But as it grows, Columbus also faces problems, and the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a police officer has sparked a debate over the city’s safety. By Collin Binkley and Ann Sanner. SENT: 960 words, photos.

AP APPOINTMENT-MASSEY

CLEVELAND — Delano Massey, a multimedia reporter and newsroom leader, has been named Ohio news editor for The Associated Press. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CHILD DEATH-PARENTS CHARGED: Jury selection has started for the trial of a man who could face the death penalty if convicted in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, who weighed 13 pounds when she died of starvation and blunt-force injury.

— INJURED KIDS AT MOTEL: A woman who pleaded guilty in the fatal beating of her 5-year-old son at an Ohio motel has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

— POLICE SHOOT SUSPECT: Police say an officer fatally shot a man in Ohio after he pulled an assault rifle from his car.

— NAKED TRUMP STATUE: The creator of a naked Donald Trump statue that was displayed near Cleveland plans to auction it to benefit public art in that area.

— HORSE-WEST NILE VIRUS: Ohio officials say a horse was put down after contracting West Nile virus in the state’s first confirmed equestrian case this year.

— MAN HURT-RAIL TRACKS: Transit officials in Cleveland are investigating after authorities say a man was hurt on or near rail tracks.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Gas prices in Ohio are up compared with last week, while slightly down from the average price reported a month ago.

— GLENWOOD SHOOTING ARREST: Authorities have released the name of an Ohio man suspected of shooting to death an 18-year-old woman in western Iowa.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.