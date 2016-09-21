AP-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

CLEVELAND — Their magic number for clinching the AL Central at seven, the Indians open a three-game series against the defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals with Josh Tomlin facing Edinson Volquez. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs send NL Cy Young candidate Jon Lester to the mound against the Cincinnati Reds. Lester is 8-0 with a 1.47 ERA in his last 11 starts. Josh Smith starts for Cincinnati. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8:05 p.m.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Shane Ray was already starting ahead of DeMarcus Ware and now he’ll have an even bigger role in Denver’s defense for the month or so that Ware misses while he recovers from a broken right forearm. By Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are exactly where they wanted to be right now: Three wins, including a pounding of Oklahoma in a marquee Saturday night game. Superstars emerging on both sides of the ball. No major injuries, and now an off week to recharge and recuperate before conference play begins. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

Big Ten play begins Saturday with four league games, while two unbeatens — Ohio State and surprising Maryland — get the weekend off to take stock of where they stand. By David Ginsburg. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m.