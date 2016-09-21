Auditor deems tiny village with no mayor ‘unauditable’

STOUT, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s state auditor says a tiny river town with no mayor, no clerk and no financial records is “unauditable.”

Auditor of State Dave Yost says no financial records were provided during its biennial audit of the Adams County village of Rome.

The village has 90 days to produce financial records or the attorney general could sue for the information.

Officials haven’t determined who that legal action might be against.

Various village positions remain unfilled. Spots for mayor, clerk and village council were included on the ballot in last year’s election. Voters had no one to elect because no valid petitions were filed.

The 2010 census states 94 people live in Rome, located about 70 miles southeast of Cincinnati on the Ohio River.