Northeast Ohio county begins bail system review

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dozens attended the first formal review meeting on whether the bail system for defendants in a northeast Ohio county needs reforms.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2cY9I4n ) Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County judges, officials from the county prosecutor’s office and others gave presentations Monday in Cleveland about their agencies’ involvement in the bond-setting process.

Many officials say law enforcement agencies in the county use outdated and inconsistent records systems that can mean longer jail stays for defendants.

Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery says suburban municipal courts are often funded by financially strained local governments. She says they might not be able to afford implementing the time-consuming procedures needed to improve bail systems.

Common Pleas Judge John Russo says he hopes the review will help inform a state panel looking at similar issues.

