Raffle jackpot at rural Ohio bowling alley nearing $3M

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The jackpot for a rural Ohio bowling alley’s weekly raffle is nearing $3 million, and huge crowds for the drawing have prompted organizers to change the rules so the eventual winner doesn’t have to be present to receive the full prize.

SkyLane Bowling in Garrettsville changed the rules after about 10,000 people have showed up for the Queen of Hearts drawings in recent weeks. That’s about five times the population of the Cleveland suburb.

Previously winners could only collect half the prize money if they weren’t at the bowling alley.

The drawing costs $5 a ticket or five for $20. Players hope to guess which slot on a board of cards holds the namesake card.

Three cards remain of the original 54. The next drawing is Sunday.