Cops: Bones found in rural Ohio barn likely human, female

NEW LONDON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they believe bones found by the new owners of a rural Ohio barn garage are from a human female and have been sitting there for at least three decades.

Cortney Hoffer tells WJW-TV she found the bones on Saturday while searching for an antique hair dryer to display at a salon she’s opening on the New London property.

Police say 79 bones were found. Adult humans have more than 200 bones.

Officials say lab and test results on the remains could take several weeks.

Investigators say a doctor’s office was razed on the property 18 years ago after a fire.

WEWS-TV reports records show late Mayor Darwin Anderson owned the property until his 2015 death.