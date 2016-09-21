Ohio’s Thomas Edison statue to be dedicated at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A statue of inventor and Ohio native Thomas Edison is being dedicated at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

U.S. House and Senate leaders are scheduled to dedicate the new statue in a ceremony Wednesday at the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

Each state can display two notable figures. Ohio officials decided in 2010 to replace a statue of former Gov. William Allen, who supported Southern slave owners. Ohio voters choosing his replacement selected Edison over other historical figures, such as aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright.

The bronze statue of Edison holding a light bulb was displayed at the library in his Ohio hometown of Milan (MY’-lan) before its installation in Washington.

Ohio’s other statue is of former President James Garfield.