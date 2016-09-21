Pharmacists offer Ohio seniors drug advice to prevent falls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thirty-six local pharmacies around Ohio are offering free consultations to seniors on their prescription drug regimens to help prevent falls.

STEADY U Ohio and the Ohio Older Adult Falls Prevention Coalition are partnering to offer the no-cost screenings to mark Thursday’s National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. Participating pharmacies may offer the screenings any time between Wednesday and Friday.

The aim is to identify certain medication types or drug combinations that can lead to the dizziness, drowsiness or confusion that can contribute to a fall. During the consultations, a pharmacist will review each person’s medications and provide a list of potential problem medicines to be taken to their health care professional.

Falls are the leading cause of injuries leading to emergency room visits, hospital stays and deaths among Ohioans over 65.

___

Online:

http://www.steadyu.ohio.gov