Plane crash lands in Ohio field; pilot unhurt

BUCYRUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a single engine airplane in a field in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 73-year-old William A. Blank of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was traveling from Wisconsin to Ohio’s Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport when his single engine fixed wing plane began having fuel issues shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The pilot unsuccessfully attempted to restart the engine and was forced to land in a tilled field. Uneven terrain caused the aircraft to flip on its top. Blank was not injured and the plane sustained moderate damage to its propeller and wings.