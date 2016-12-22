Firefighters work to put out fire after gas line explodes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that resulted when a gas line exploded in central Ohio.
Authorities say no injuries were reported in the blast in Columbus on Wednesday afternoon.
City fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says a company was using a machine to bore beneath the street when it struck a high-pressure gas line.
Workers at a Domino’s pizza restaurant and a nearby clinic fled the two buildings after smelling gas. The Dominos then exploded and a fire broke out.
Crews from Columbia Gas and AEP Ohio were on the scene working to shut off the gas.
Authorities report some evacuations of buildings in the immediate area.