Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 21 11:00 AM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley attends unveiling of Cincinnati Golden Gloves new facility – Cincinnati Golden Gloves holds ribbon cutting to unveil new facility which will house its youth tutoring, mentoring, nutrition and fitness programs as well as the organization’s offices and meeting space. Attendees include Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and LaRosa’s Founder & Golden Gloves Program Founder Buddy LaRosa

Location: 19 W. Elder Street, Cleveland, OH http://cincinnatiboxing.org/

Contacts: Elysa Hamlin Cristofoli Keeling [email protected] 1 513 381 3248

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 21 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks at 30th Annual Homeless Memorial Day event – 30th Annual Homeless Memorial Day event, featuring honored speaker Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and guitarist Brian Henke

Location: West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.neoch.org/ https://twitter.com/clevhomeless

Contacts: Brian Davis NEOCH 1 216 432 0540

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 21 2:15 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley and City Manager Dickstein lead Arcade tour for state officials – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and City Manager Shelley Dickstein lead a tour of the Dayton Arcade for members of the Ohio legislature

Location: Ludlow Street entrance, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Ariel Walker Mayor Nan Whaley 1 937 333 3646

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 21 6:00 PM Columbus Department of Neighborhoods host 11th Neighborhood Pride Talent Show – Columbus Department of Neighborhoods host 11th Neighborhood Pride Talent Show, featuring event emcees Columbus City Councilmember Shannon Hardin and ABC 6 Reporter Alissa Henry, and sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Hamilton STEM Academy, Johnson Park Middle School, Lincoln Park Elementary, Linden McKinley STEM Academy, Pleasant View Middle School, South High School and South Mifflin STEM K-6 Academy

Location: King Arts Complex, 867 Mt Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 22 8:30 AM Columbus City Schools Records Commission meeting – Columbus City Schools Records Commission meeting to consider and deliberate on revisions to the District’s records retention schedule

Location: Columbus Education Center, 270 E. State Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ccsoh.us/ https://twitter.com/ColsCitySchools

Contacts: CCS Office of Communications and Media Relations 1 614 365 5680

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 22 5:00 PM Cintas Corporation: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp

Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 22 Cintas Corporation: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp

Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio