Convenience store employee shot and killed in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a convenience store employee has been shot and killed in Toledo.

Toledo police say 42-year-old Kamal Awwad was shot in the chest during a robbery Saturday night on the city’s south side. Awwad died at a hospital.

Police say they responded to the activation of a robbery alarm at the store and a call about shots being fired.

No suspects have been arrested in the slaying. Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Toledo police or Crimestoppers.