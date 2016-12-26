Officer, neighbor help save family from Ohio house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus police officer and a neighbor are being credited with rescuing a family of six trapped inside a burning home.

WCMH-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2itINfV ) Chris Adams responded to a cry for help Thursday night and urged a woman inside the burning home in southwest Columbus to drop her five young children from a second-floor roof so he could catch them.

Columbus police officer Rufus Goodwin then arrived and entered the burning home after the woman found herself unable to escape. Goodwin says he called out to her inside the smoke-filled home and led her to safety.

Goodwin and family members were treated for smoke inhalation. Goodwin tells WCMH he was in the right place at the right time.

The home was destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

___

Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com