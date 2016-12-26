Ohio high court overturns murder conviction in 2012 shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned the aggravated murder conviction of a man convicted in a bar fight and shooting in Cleveland that left one man dead.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2ipcpuW ) reports the court ruled 4-3 Friday to throw out Dajhon Walker’s conviction. The ruling says Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutors didn’t prove “prior calculation and design” or that Antwon Shannon’s killing was carefully calculated, when arguing for the aggravated murder conviction.

Walker and two others were convicted in the 2012 bar fight. Authorities said Shannon tried to break up the fight and was fatally shot.

Walker received 25 years to life in prison. The Maple Heights man’s case is expected to be sent back to Cuyahoga County for resentencing.

The prosecutor couldn’t be reached for comment.

