Despite boom year, Ohio lottery seeks more money in budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) —

The Ohio Lottery has turned over a record $1.06 billion to education programs in what was a boom year for the lottery.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hQBmCn ) reports the lottery’s executive director says this fiscal year saw sales rise for all lottery games, including drawings, scratch-off games and electronic slots at racetrack casinos.

Even so, the lottery is seeking a bigger allotment in the state budget to fund payroll, jackpot expenses and advertising as officials say consumers’ gambling habits are changing. It wants $32 million more in the upcoming two-year budget, though the governor warned agencies to prepare for steady funding or slight cuts because revenue is shrinking.

Berg says the lottery is urging agents to accept debit and credit cards for lottery ticket purchases in hopes of increasing sales.

