2 Ohio men sentenced for bank robbery, taking family hostage

ONTARIO, Ohio (AP) — Two men accused of holding an Ohio bank manager’s family hostage at gunpoint and forcing him to help steal nearly $195,000 from his bank have been sentenced to decades in prison.

Federal authorities alleged that a 19-year-old Galion man broke into the family’s home and held them hostage overnight in November 2015. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison on charges including bank robbery and kidnapping.

A 24-year-old Galion man accused of helping with the crimes pleaded guilty to the same charges and received a 25-year sentence.

Authorities say an alleged accomplice worked for a family court and accessed a law enforcement database to get the bank manager’s address. That 42-year-old Bucyrus (byoo-SY’-rus) woman got over two years in prison.

Authorities recovered most of the money.