Ohio Daybook

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 9:30 AM Ohio Youth Trafficking Prevention Summit – Ohio Youth Trafficking Prevention Summit. Agenda includes press conference with Ohio state Rep. Teresa Fedor and student advocates against human trafficking, including the Reynoldsburg Youth Human Trafficking Coalition, to discuss a legislative proposal to protect minor victims of human trafficking in Ohio (11:00 AM EST)

Location: Harding Senate Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jen Stack Legislative Aide 1 614 644 6017

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 11:00 AM Franklin County Board of Commissioners hosts New American Advisory Council meeting

Location: Franklin County Judicial Services Building, 369 S. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.franklincountyohio.gov/commissioners/ https://twitter.com/FranklinCoOhio

Contacts: Marty Homan Franklin County Board of Commissioners Public Information Officer MartyHoman@FranklinCountyOhio.gov 1 614 525 5273

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 12:00 PM VA Four Chaplains Ceremony – National Department of Veterans Affairs Four Chaplains Ceremony, hosted by the Dayton VA Medical Center, honoring the actions of four chaplains after their ship, the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester, was hit by a German U-boat tornado. Event features guest speaker VA Chief of Chaplains Michael McCoy

Location: Dayton VAMC Protestant Chapel, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats VA ted.froats@va.gov 1 937 267 3919

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 2:00 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther signs executive order on the city’s immigration policy – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther signs executive order reinforcing and expanding the city’s policy on immigration. Mayor Ginther is joined by Council President Pro Tempore Priscilla Tyson, County Commissioner Kevin Boyce, and Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Good

Location: Feddersen Community Recreation Center, 3911 Dresden Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office rcdavis@columbus.gov 1 614 645 2425

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 – Saturday, Feb. 04 Dayton City Commission hold special meeting

Location: Marriott Downtown Springfield, James DeMint Conference Room, 100 S. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 FirstEnergy Corp: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 Health Care REIT, Inc: Q4 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations sestes@hcreit.com 1 419 247 2800

——————–

Friday, Feb. 03 – Sunday, Feb. 12 The Great Big Home + Garden Show

Location: IX Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://greatbighomeandgarden.com https://twitter.com/GreatBigShow

Contacts: Marketplace Events inquiry@marketplaceevents.com 1 888 248 9751

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 04 8:45 AM Ronald McDonald House Cleveland hosts 15th Annual Tackle the Tower stair climb

Location: the Galleria & Tower at Erieview, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.rmhcleveland.org/ https://twitter.com/ClevelandRMH

Contacts: Missy S. Toms Ronald McDonald House Cleveland mtoms@rmhcleveland.org 1 216 229 5757 x1105

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 04 9:30 AM Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable on repealing ACA – Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable discussion on the impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act without concurrent replacement

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 5300 Cornell Rd, Blue Ash, OH http://mhaadvocacy.org/joomla/

Contacts: Danielle Parillo Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition dparillo@mhaadvocacy.org 1 513 751 7747 x1015

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 05 2:30 PM Local Catholics gather to observe Black History Month with an inaugural celebration and Mass

Location: Holy Name Catholic Church, 2422 Auburn Avenue, Mt. Auburn, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 05 Roger Staubach celebrates 75th birthday – 75th birthday of Roger Staubach, aka ‘Captain America’ or ‘Captain Comeback’, a former quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio