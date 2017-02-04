BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

UPCOMING SATURDAY:

TRUMP’S AMERICA-OHIO

CINCINNATI — The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up so far — frequent, large protests; heated debate over his executive order on refugees, bitter local battling over his sanctuary city order. And things are unlikely to calm any time soon in the swing state. By Dan Sewell. UPCOMING: 500 words by 12 noon. AP Photos planned.

TOP STORIES:

HOLOCAUST-RECOVERED MELODIES

AKRON — Wire recordings of Holocaust survivors singing melodies at a refugee camp in France in 1946 are being heard for the first time in decades, thanks to University of Akron employees who pieced together a device to listen to them. SENT: 300 words, photos, video, audio.

TRUMP-EDUCATION-KASICH

COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich urges confirmation of President Donald Trump’s education secretary nominee without mentioning the significant unpaid fine owed to Ohio by a now-defunct political action committee she controlled. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TRAVEL BAN-IMMIGRANT SETTLEMENTS

President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries puts a spotlight on those immigrant communities across the country. For Somali refugees, Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are the most common destinations. SENT: 325 words, photos, graphic.

TRUMP-PIPELINE AGENCY

WASHINGTON — Major natural gas pipeline projects along the East Coast and Midwest face uncertainty as the federal agency that oversees the work loses a commissioner and will be unable to decide on projects for the first months of the Trump administration. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 640 words.

IN BRIEF:

— SHOOTING-OHIO SCHOOL: An Ohio judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a 17-year-old student charged in a school shooting.

— POLICE SHOOT TEENAGER-OHIO: Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old boy wounded by officers after he refused repeated commands to put down his weapon had pointed a real-looking replica handgun at an officer.

— OHIO BUDGET-SCHOOLS: Newly released estimates show almost half of Ohio’s school districts would sustain cuts under Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget plan.

— BODY FOUND-VACANT HOME: Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl who disappeared days before her body was found in an abandoned house.

— BANK ROBBERY-HOSTAGE FAMILY: Two men accused of holding an Ohio bank manager’s family hostage at gunpoint and forcing him to help steal nearly $195,000 from his bank have been sentenced to decades in prison.

— ZOO RHINO DIES: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says its 28-year-old black rhinoceros named Kulinda has died. Pursuing AP photos.

— EXOTIC ANIMALS CRACKDOWN: An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctuary near Toledo.

— FATAL FIRE-RAPE CASE: Jury selection is beginning for the new trial of an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to face trial on allegations of sexually assaulting the girl.

— BATHTUB DROWNING: A southwest Ohio man imprisoned for the 2008 bathtub drowning of his wife has lost his latest attempt to get a fourth trial.

— MURDER CASE-EXTRADITION: An Ohio man who fled to his native Canada after his wife was found dead on their porch in 2012 has admitted killing her.

— PUBLIC PROJECTS-HIRING-CLEVELAND: Ohio plans to appeal a judge’s decision to block enforcement of a state law that would bar local hiring regulations for public projects, such as Cleveland’s requirement that city residents get to work on certain projects.

— COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT: The president of a Christian school in Ohio has been named as the new president of Columbia International University.

— MACY’S STOCK: Macy’s shares are soaring in morning trading, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks’ owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover. By Anne D’Innocenzio.

— RIG COUNT: The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 17 this week to 729.

