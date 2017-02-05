Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 04.

Saturday, Feb. 04 8:45 AM Ronald McDonald House Cleveland hosts 15th Annual Tackle the Tower stair climb

Location: the Galleria & Tower at Erieview, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.rmhcleveland.org/ https://twitter.com/ClevelandRMH

Contacts: Missy S. Toms Ronald McDonald House Cleveland mtoms@rmhcleveland.org 1 216 229 5757 x1105

Saturday, Feb. 04 9:30 AM Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable on repealing ACA – Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable discussion on the impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act without concurrent replacement

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 5300 Cornell Rd, Blue Ash, OH http://mhaadvocacy.org/joomla/

Contacts: Danielle Parillo Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition dparillo@mhaadvocacy.org 1 513 751 7747 x1015

Sunday, Feb. 05 2:30 PM Local Catholics gather to observe Black History Month with an inaugural celebration and Mass

Location: Holy Name Catholic Church, 2422 Auburn Avenue, Mt. Auburn, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

Sunday, Feb. 05 Roger Staubach celebrates 75th birthday – 75th birthday of Roger Staubach, aka ‘Captain America’ or ‘Captain Comeback’, a former quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Monday, Feb. 06 1:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent Knight makes ‘major’ announcement – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent of Schools Chris Knight joins leadership from the Catholic Community Foundation to make a ‘major’ announcement regarding Catholic education

Location: Academy of St. Adalbert, 56 St. Adalbert St., Berea, OH www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR rtayek@dioceseofcleveland.org 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Monday, Feb. 06 7:00 PM Cleveland City Council meeting

Location: Mercedes Cotner Committee Room, 601 Lakeside Ave. NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Cleveland City Council jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

