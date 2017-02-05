AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm,1st Ld-Writethru, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Julie Carr Smyth is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

TRUMP’S AMERICA-OHIO

CINCINNATI — The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up so far — frequent, large protests; heated debate over his executive order on refugees, bitter local battling over his sanctuary city order. And things are unlikely to calm any time soon in the swing state. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 500 words, AP Photos OHCLE201, OHCOL201, OHPX201-205.

COMMUNITY SOLAR POWER

RALEIGH, N.C. — The plunging cost of solar power is leading U.S. electric companies to capture more of the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels. By Emery P. Dalesio. SENT: 930 words, AP Photo MP103.

FEMALE POLICE CHIEFS

LOS ANGELES — When Anne Kirkpatrick took the helm at the scandal-ridden Oakland Police Department, she inherited an agency that the city’s mayor likened to a frat house. The veteran police officer knew she inevitably would be asked what it’s like to combat the culture as one of a growing number of women heading police departments, many struggling to repair their public image. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 730 words, AP Photos LA601-606.

With:

— FEMALE POLICE CHIEFS-LIST, a list of the five largest U.S. police departments with female police chiefs, including Columbus.

JEEP FACTORY’S FUTURE

TOLEDO — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ decision to move its Jeep Cherokee production line from Ohio to Illinois will mean the loss of several hundred auto supplier jobs in the Toledo area. SENT: 280 words.

EXCHANGE-GUN SALES

WADSWORTH — A Thursday regular at Ohio Supply and Tool, John Horne stepped up to the back corner of the hardware store where Kris Gaugler leaned gently on the selling side of a glass case full of handguns. Gaugler opened the gun nook in 2010. The pink guns — a sign of women’s growing interest in personal protection — appeared a couple years later. Hanging from the ceiling, a jet-black .50-caliber Browning machine gun accurate at more than 1,000 feet, stretches more than 4 feet. By Doug Livingston, The Akron Beacon Journal. SENT: 1,520 words, photos requested.

IN BRIEF:

— TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-CLEVELAND: Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland to protest President Donald Trump’s order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. AP Photos OHTD101-112.

— SUPER BOWL-DRUNK DRIVING: Ohio’s State Highway Patrol is urging Ohioans to be safe this weekend while enjoying Super Bowl festivities.

— PICKUP STRIKES TRAIN: A southwest Ohio man is hospitalized in critical condition after driving his vehicle into a train overnight.

— FATAL HIT-SKIP: Police in northeast Ohio are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on a heavily traveled stretch of roadway near Cleveland.

— MUSEUM EXHIBIT-LEGOS: A significant portion of the new Legos exhibit at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Center was designed and built by museum staff.

— PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE-OHIO SCHOOL: Wright State University in Ohio says it lost a little more than $1.7 million on the presidential debate that it backed out of hosting last year.

— BRENT SPENCE BRIDGE: The new leader of a three-state regional transportation planning organization says tops priorities include getting funding for a project to replace the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River.

