Ohio Daybook

——————–

Monday, Feb. 06 1:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent Knight makes ‘major’ announcement – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent of Schools Chris Knight joins leadership from the Catholic Community Foundation to make a ‘major’ announcement regarding Catholic education

Location: Academy of St. Adalbert, 56 St. Adalbert St., Berea, OH www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR rtayek@dioceseofcleveland.org 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

——————–

Monday, Feb. 06 7:00 PM Cleveland City Council meeting

Location: Mercedes Cotner Committee Room, 601 Lakeside Ave. NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Cleveland City Council jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 8:00 AM Southwestern Ohio Specialty Crop Conference – Southwestern Ohio Specialty Crop Conference. Agenda includes five concurrent sessions in fruit production, vegetable production, specialty cropping systems, pesticide safety and farm management, and marketing and food safety

Location: Oasis Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Road, Loveland, OH www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Greg Meyer Ohio State University meyer.213@osu.edu 1 513 695 1311

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 11:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 5:00 PM TUSA hosts ‘Community Conversation on Gun Safety’ – Toledoans United for Social Action (TUSA) hosts ‘Community Conversation on Gun Safety’, the first of tour community sessions to listen to the public about gun safety, gather data, and develop a response

Location: Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 Transdigm Group Inc: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 – Thursday, Feb. 09 7:00 AM 28th NRHA Rural Health Policy Institute continues – 28th NRHA Rural Health Policy Institute. Day two speakers include Democrats Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar and Republicans Reps. Shelley Moore Capito and Bob Latta

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC http://www.ruralhealthweb.org/ https://twitter.com/ruralhealth

Contacts: NRHA dc@NRHArural.org 1 202 639 0550

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 8:00 AM Columbus Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting – Columbus Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Presenters include Columbus Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting President and CEO Don DePerro, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, First Merchants Bank Regional President Jennifer Griffith, The Wendy’s Company Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle, Columbus Chamber Board Chairman and Kensington Hill Partners Founder and CEO Jeff Sopp, PSI Chairman and CEO Keith Stevens, and Huntington Central Ohio Regional President Sue Zazon. Event also include presentation of the 2017 Columbus Award to Nationwide CEO Steve Rasmussen

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.org/ https://twitter.com/columbuschamber

Contacts: Joe Bellfy Marketing and Engagement joebellfy@columbus.org 1 614 225 6062 Columbus Chamber of Commerce 1 614 221 1321

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 9:00 AM Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Q4 2016 Earnings conference call

Location: TBD http://www.goodyear.com/investor/index.html

Contacts: Mike McCormick Goodyear Investor Relations mike_mccormick@goodyear.com 1 330 796 9497

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 11:00 AM Owens Corning: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.owenscorning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations Thierry.j.denis@owenscorning.com 1 419 248 5748

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 2:00 PM FYLaw host annual Wells Lecture on Adoption Law – Capital University Law School and Family Youth Law Center host 13th annual Wells Lecture on Adoption Law. This year’s theme is ‘The American with Disabilities Act: legal and practical applications in child protection proceedings’, and explores various issues relating to parents with disabilities who are facing termination of their parental rights. Speakers include Veterans Legal Clinic director and University of Michigan Law School professor Joshua Kay, and life coach Adam Helbling

Location: Capital University Law School, 303 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://law.capital.edu/

Contacts: Family and Youth Law Center fylaw@law.capital.edu 1 614 236 6730

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 J.M. Smucker Co: Q3 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Owens Corning: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://investor.owenscorning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations Thierry.j.denis@owenscorning.com 1 419 248 5748

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Q4 2016 earnings – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Q4 2016 earnings, for the manufacturer of tires for automobiles, trucks, racing cars, airplanes, farm equipment, and heavy machinery

Location: TBD http://www.goodyear.com

Contacts: Keith Price Goodyear Press kjprice@goodyear.com 1 330 796 1863

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 – Thursday, Feb. 09 Ohio Newspaper Association Annual Convention

Location: Columbus Hilton/Polaris, 8700 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohionews.org/ https://twitter.com/ONAnews

Contacts: Jason Sanford ONA Communications jsanford@ohionews.org

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 – Sunday, Feb. 12 Cincinnati Auto Expo, presented by Enquirer Media & Cars.com

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://cincinnatiautoexpo.com/ https://twitter.com/cincyautoex

Contacts: GCADA gcada@fuse.net 1 513 326 7100

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Cincinnati Financial: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 American Electric Power: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations bjrozsa@aep.com 1 614 716 2840

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Parker Hannifin: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.goodyear.com/investor/index.html

Contacts: Mike McCormick Goodyear Investor Relations mike_mccormick@goodyear.com 1 330 796 9497

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio