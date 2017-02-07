Prosecutor: Ohio inmate slain while riding in transport van

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio prison inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards.

Ross County Prosecutor Matthew Schmidt says the van was on its way back to Ross County Correctional Institution from Franklin County when the Wednesday afternoon slaying happened.

Schmidt says the slain inmate was apparently housed at the Ross County prison and had been taken for medical treatment to Columbus. The prosecutor says guards apparently cannot see inmates placed in the van.

The Ross County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the slain inmate as 61-year-old David Johnson. Prison records say he was serving an eight-year sentence for sexual battery out of Franklin County.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction declined to comment and referred questions to the state patrol.