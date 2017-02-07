BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.

Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at ogarcia@ap.org, or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

___

HKN–BLUE JACKETS-RED WINGS

DETROIT — The Columbus Blue Jackets have flipped the script with the Detroit Red Wings, playing for playoff positioning against a team simply hoping to rally into postseason contention. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 7:30 p.m.

ALSO:

— HKO–ARENA MANAGER-BLUE JACKETS: The general manager of an arena in Auburn, Maine, is moving on for a front office job with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

BKW–UCONN-CINCINNATI

CINCINNATI — Top-ranked UConn (22-0, 10-0 Big East) tries to win its 98th straight game when it faces Cincinnati (14-8, 5-4), which is coached by former Huskies star Jamelle Elliott. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 400 words. Game time 7 p.m.

FBN–NFL DRAFT-WHAT TO WATCH

The New England Patriots are playing from behind once again. Bill Belichick hardly took the time to soak in his fifth Super Bowl trophy he hoisted alongside Tom Brady when he turned his attention to next season, noting the Patriots are five weeks behind other teams who long ago turned their attention to 2017. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 700 words by 7 p.m., photos.

ALSO:

— FBC–OHIO STATE-DUNN: A former Ohio State University running back who was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend last July has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and been put on two years of probation. SENT: 130 words, photos.