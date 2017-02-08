BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.

BKN–CAVALIERS-PACERS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers put a season-best seven-game winning streak on the line as the NBA’s reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit. LeBron James sat out the Cavs’ last two trips to Indy, but with only a 2 1/2-game lead over Boston in the East, Cleveland may not have that luxury this time. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7 p.m.

BKC–T25-CENTRAL FLORIDA-CINCINNATI

CINCINNATI — No. 11 Cincinnati (21-2, 10-0 American Athletic) tries for its 15th straight win when it hosts Central Florida (15-8, 6-5). UPCOMING: 400 words. Game time 9 p.m.

BKC–T25-DEPAUL-XAVIER

CINCINNATI — No. 24 Xavier (17-6, 7-3 Big East) tries for its fourth straight win when it hosts DePaul (8-15, 1-9). By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 400 words. Game time 6:30 p.m.

BKC–RUTGERS-OHIO STATE

COLUMBUS — Rutgers visits Ohio State with both trying to rise from the depths of the Big Ten standings. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 7 p.m.

HKN–BLUE JACKETS-POST-STREAK MALAISE

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets took center stage in the hockey world earlier this season with a 16-game winning streak, but their play since then has ranged from inconsistent to downright terrible. The streak — the second-longest in NHL history — was snapped in a 5-0 rout by Washington on Jan. 5. Since then, they’ve struggled to play crisp hockey in consecutive periods, let alone games. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 570 words, photos.

FBN–BROWNS-TICKETS

CLEVELAND — Coming off a deplorable 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns have lowered the price of many tickets. By Tom Withers. SENT: 130 words.

BKH–PREP NOTEBOOK

COLUMBUS — The Columbiana girls, No. 3 in The Associated Press Division III poll, ran their record to 22-0 with three wins last week, the first of which was the hardest. By Craig Merz. SENT: 700 words.