BLM, billionaire moving ahead with land swap near Aspen

CARBONDALE, Colo. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management plans to complete a land swap with a billionaire retail magnate that will open up nearly 670 acres of land to the public and unite portions of his ranch near Aspen.

The BLM says it will sign final documents with Leslie Wexner, the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works, and his wife Abigail of New Albany, Ohio Thursday.

The Wexners will get nearly 1,300 acres of land at the base of Mount Sopris. The land they are giving up includes a popular area for mountain biking.

The Daily Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2lkXPdz ) reports that the swap is still subject to an appeal which claims the BLM underestimated the worth of the land going to the Wexners. The BLM says it’s less valuable because it’s difficult to access.

