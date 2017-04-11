AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES

MOTHER’S DEPORTATION-APPEAL

CINCINNATI — Attorneys ask a federal appeals court to halt the deportation of a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children, while Ohio’s U.S. senators make efforts on her behalf. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos planned.

APNEWSBREAK: SENATE-OHIO-SUPER PAC

COLUMBUS — A super PAC created to support Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel’s latest bid for U.S. Senate is getting the bulk of its money from an advocacy group not required to disclose its donors. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GRADUATION RULES-OHIO

COLUMBUS — State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio’s new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated from afternoon meeting and vote; timing uncertain. Then 400 words by 6 p.m.

DEMOCRATS-TRUMP

ATLANTA — Democrats, including prominent Ohio politicians, say Donald Trump’s rocky start as president is a solidifying force for the party but doesn’t necessarily add up to a strategy that can help win more elections after a precipitous slide from power in Congress and around the country. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— OFFICER SHOT-SUSPECTS WANTED: Authorities say one of the two suspects wanted in the shooting of a police officer in eastern Ohio has been arrested.

— WOMAN’S SLAYING-TEEN CHARGED: Authorities say a 14-year-old Ohio boy told a 911 dispatcher that an alternate personality was responsible for killing his father’s girlfriend.

— BESTIALITY BAN-WOMAN CHARGED: An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video. AP Photo.

— WOMAN KILLED-MOTHER ARRESTED: An Ohio woman who helped move her elder sister’s body after their mother killed her has received probation.

— LEGAL AID-OHIO: The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has asked the state’s congressional delegation and two senators to stop the proposed elimination of millions in legal aid funding

— DETERIORATED STADIUM-AKRON: The University of Akron’s former football stadium in northeast Ohio is headed toward foreclosure as its current owners push a proposal to have the city own the deteriorating property and lease it back to them for other use.

— HISTORIC BUILDING-UNDERGROUND: The potential sale of a funeral home that once was a stop on the Underground Railroad has neighbors of the historic site in Ohio worried that it will be leveled to make room for apartments and condos.

— FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: A man has died after being crushed by a large steel coil at a plant outside of Cincinnati.

— DROWNING DEATH: A 5-year-old Ohio girl has died 11 days after she was pulled from a South Carolina swimming pool.

— BKC–XAVIER-BLUIETT: Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett is facing a marijuana possession charge following a suburban Indianapolis traffic stop.

SPORTS:

BKN–CAVALIERS-LEBRON SITTING

CLEVELAND — LeBron James will sit out Cleveland’s regular-season finale, resting a strained right calf in preparation for the playoffs. By Tom Withers. SENT: 130 words, photos.

ALSO:

— FBN–JAGUARS-BENGALS TRADE: The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded fourth-year defensive end Chris Smith to the Cincinnati Bengals for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.