Sister of woman who police say was killed by mom sentenced

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has received probation for helping move her sister’s body after their mother killed her.

Twenty-one-year-old Hannah Tyburski pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of gross abuse of a corpse for helping Janet Tyburski move Rachele Tyburski’s body from the family’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood to a field in Lorain County in March 2015.

Forty-seven-year-old Janet Tyburski was sentenced last week in Lorain County to a minimum of 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Authorities have said she suffocated her 26-year-old daughter.

Hannah Tyburski’s attorney said Tuesday the college student is trying to get her life back on track after putting it on hold when she was charged criminally.