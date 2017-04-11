Authorities arrest 1 suspect in Ohio police officer shooting

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one of the two suspects wanted in the shooting of a police officer in eastern Ohio has been arrested.

The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports a 28-year-old suspect was arrested about two hours after the Newcomerstown village police officer was shot Tuesday morning while investigating a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Newcomerstown is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland. The officer was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately released.

The newspaper reports the officer was shot in the chest and arm and was wearing a ballistic vest.

Authorities earlier said they were looking for a black Geo Tracker with no license plates and darkened windows and that the suspects were armed with handguns and a shotgun.